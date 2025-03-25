South Africa’s Cannabis industry takes legal action against health minister over ban on infused products

Cannabis industry takes legal action against health minister over ban on infused products



South Africa’s cannabis industry is preparing legal action against Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi following his recent ban on cannabis-infused food and beverage products.





Announced on March 7, 2025, the regulations prohibit the sale, importation, and manufacturing of foodstuffs containing ingredients derived from Cannabis sativa, including hemp seed oil and flour.





The Cannabis Trade Association Africa (CTAA) has criticized the ban as “unscientific” and potentially harmful to the economy, expressing concerns over potential job losses and contradictions with government efforts to develop the cannabis sector.





Industry stakeholders argue that the ban undermines South Africa’s potential to lead in cannabis production, which could boost agriculture and create employment opportunities.





The abrupt policy shift has left many businesses and consumers seeking clarity on the government’s stance and the regulations’ long-term impact.