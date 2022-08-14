Controversial South African politician who is also the president for Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Julius Malema is accused of snatching his best friend’s wife.

According to reports, the girlfriend who is now Malema’s wedded wife and the mother his children, was a partner to Boy Mamabolo who was Malema’s close friend.

According to information, Malema and Mamabolo remained very close during and after their time at ANC.

But things turned ugly when Malema eyed his friend’s lady and took him away from him.

Despite hitting his friend in the balls like that, Malema went on and proosed to the lady and made her his wife up to date.