South Africa’s finance minister fails to unveil budget after tax row

Coalition partners derailed his budget after opposing his plan to raise value-added-tax (VAT), which would have seen the prices of goods go up at a time when South Africans are hard-hit by the cost-of-living crisis.





Godongwana is a member of the African National Congress (ANC), which was forced to enter into a coalition after losing its parliamentary majority in elections last year.



His failure to table the budget sent shockwaves in South Africa, as it has never happened since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.





The currency plummeted against the US dollar, as markets reacted negatively to the news.



The Democratic Alliance (DA), which is the second-biggest party in the coalition, was one of the most vocal critics of the proposed budget.





Its leader John Stenhuisen said the party could not in “good conscience” agree to a VAT increase from 15% to 17% as it would have “broken back the back of our economy”.



VAT was last increased in 2018 from 14% to 15%.





The ANC’s other coalition partners, like the Freedom Front Plus, said they were only told of the proposed hike before Godongwana was due to table the budget. (BBC News)