South Africa’s grand welcome for Ebrahim Rasool risks escalating tensions with the U.S.

South Africa’s planned welcome for expelled U.S. Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool could risk escalating tensions with the United States, depending on how the event is framed.



Rasool was expelled by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio following his criticism of the Trump administration. While South Africa’s government has expressed regret and called for maintaining good relations with the U.S., a high-profile welcome for Rasool might be seen by the U.S. as an endorsement of his controversial remarks, potentially worsening diplomatic ties.





However, Rasool has support within South Africa, and the ANC’s planned event aims to show solidarity. The risk lies in how the event is perceived, as a grand celebration could provoke further conflict with the U.S., which is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner.