South Africa’s pro whites party won’t join MK Party, EFF, PA in unity govt

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will only agree to be part of the African National Congress’ (ANC) proposed government of national unity (GNU) if the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and Patriotic Alliance (PA) are excluded.

Yesterday, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the party was seeking to form a government of national unity with a broad group of opposition parties.

The party has laid down stringent conditions under which parties would be included in the pact.

The DA says it hopes to receive details on how the government of national unity will operate in its next meeting with the ANC.

DA national spokesperson Werner Horn says, “The President was not very specific in terms of the characteristics of such a government of national unity. We will hopefully get some more detail from them, and then the duty of that negotiating team will be to bring the specifics back to the federal executive.”

“And on Monday, the Federal Council will have to decide; but even the smallest inclusion of those three parties, well, in terms of the current resolution of the federal executive, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for us to be included.”