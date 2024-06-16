SOUTH CHIEFS SPEAK OUT ON HATE SPEECH

By Lawrence Kabutu

Southern Province Council of Chiefs has strongly condemned acts of hate speech and divisive rhetoric perpetrated by certain quarters of political circles and their affiliates.

Reading the communiqué on behalf of other chiefs, Chief Hamaundu, of Pemba district said the surge in hate speech, tribalism and intolerance are not only irresponsible but dangerous as they threaten to unravel the social fabric that hold the country together.

The Chiefs further urged government to take immediate and decisive measures to stem the dangerous tide adding that all citizens, regardless of their status or affiliation must be held accountable by the law.

They have called on relevant authorities to apply laws consistently and impartially through the Zambia Police Service and legal justice systems.

