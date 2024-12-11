SOUTH KOREA POLICE RAID PRESIDENT’S OFFICE OVER MARTIAL LAW ATTEMPT

S KOREA POLICE RAID PRESIDENT’S OFFICE OVER MARTIAL LAW ATTEMPT



Police in South Korea have raided the presidential office in Seoul, following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abortive attempt to impose martial law last week.





The raids are the latest development in what has been a tumultuous week in South Korean politics.



President Yoon, who has stayed in office despite an impeachment vote and multiple calls for him to step down, is facing multiple investigations from various branches of government, on charges of insurrection and treason.





Meanwhile, the country’s ex-defence minister Kim Yong-hyun who took responsibility for the martial law declaration, attempted suicide while in detention on Tuesday night, an official said.



Kim is currently being kept in a guarding room and “has no current health issues”, the ministry told parliament.





He was arrested on Sunday.



Many officials close to Yoon have also resigned in the wake of the short-lived martial law declaration.



The country is now in a state of political flux.





Ruling party lawmakers banded to boycott a vote to impeach Yoon as president after he agreed to shorten his term and not get involved in foreign and domestic affairs.



However, the opposition Democratic Party, which commands a majority in the parliament have criticised the deal, with floor leader Park Chan-dae calling it “an illegal, unconstitutional second insurrection and a second coup”.





It’s unclear what, if any, authority Yoon now has, and protesters are still on the streets calling for him to stand down. [BBC News]