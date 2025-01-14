South Korean investigators ask presidential security services to cooperate in attempt to arrest impeached president

South Korea’s Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) announced Monday, January 13 that it has requested the defence ministry and the Presidential Security Service to cooperate ahead of its second attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

According to the country’s official Yonhap News Agency, the CIO sent official letters late Sunday urging compliance and cautioning against potential legal consequences for non-cooperation.

In its letter to the defence ministry, the CIO warned that „any soldier obstructing the execution of arrest warrants or searches of the presidential residence could face criminal charges or claims for damages if human or material harm occurs.“

A similar warning was issued to the Presidential Security Service. The CIO cautioned that personnel hindering investigators could face loss of public servant status, restrictions on rehiring, and limitations on pension benefits.

However, the CIO assured that security service employees defying illegal orders to block the execution of warrants would not face penalties or disadvantages.

For weeks, Yoon has barricaded himself in his exotic hillside compound in the capital Seoul, surrounded by his Presidential Security Service team, while outside the gates hundreds of his die-hard conservative supporters have vowed to protect him.

Yoon maintains he acted legitimately in declaring martial law and considers the warrant “illegal and invalid.” He has told his supporters that he will “fight until the end.”

Supporters are concerned Yoon will be detained if he leaves his residence to attend the impeachment hearings..