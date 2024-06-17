South Sudan Man offers bride price of $44,000

The family of Athiak Dau Riak has announced their acceptance of the marriage proposal by Chol Marol Deng, and not Marial Garang Jil, from Jonglei State’s Bor County.

This decision comes after a month-long intense negotiations and competition between the two sides.

Athiak has been at the center of the marriage negotiations that have surpassed the customary limits. The competition between the two suitors had sparked widespread discussions across Jonglei.

Jil, from the Koc clan, had pledged a grand offer of 125 head of cattle and SSP 100 million (US$35,000). In response, Deng of the Awulian clan countered with 123 head of cattle and SSP 120 million (US$44,000), along with a piece of land.

The Dinka customary laws set a limit to bride price at 30 head of cattle, but the number can vary based on mutual understanding between the families involved.

The tradition is seen as a way to foster unity and peaceful coexistence. It reflects the value of the bride and cements familial and communal bonds, preserving the tribe’s way of life and heritage.

Source Radio Tamazuj