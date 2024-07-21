SOUTH SUDAN NEARLY SHOCK USA

Team USA men’s basketball may have thought Saturday’s showcase against South Sudan was going to be relatively easy work, but had to stage a major comeback in its penultimate warm-up before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Team USA trailed by as many as 16 points, but stormed back with a massive third quarter to claim a 101-100 win over a South Sudan team that fielded just one current NBA player.

LeBron James ended up leading Team USA with 23 points, sparking the comeback with some emotion and finishing off multiple plays with statement dunks.

Still, the story of the game might have been on the losing side.

South Sudan got a triple-double out of Carlik Jones, whose stat line included 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick Marial Shayok led all scorers with 25 points, going 6-for-12 from three-point range.

USA TODAY