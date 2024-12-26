SOUTH SUDAN PARLIAMENT GOES ON A FOUR MONTHS WITHOUT PAY AS GOVERNMENT SAYS THERE IS NO MONEY.

Foreign News: South Sudan’s Unpaid Parliamentary Break



In a concerning development, South Sudan’s parliament has been forced to take an unpaid 4-month break due to the country’s economic crisis.

The break will last until April 2025, leaving parliament members without pay alongside civil servants and regular forces who have gone without salaries for over 10 months.



The South Sudanese government attributes the financial woes to the ruptured oil pipeline passing through war-torn Sudan.