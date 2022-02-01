The Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) bloc’s Climate Services Centre (CSC) has warned of heavy rainfall that could be triggered by an impending tropical storm, called Batsirai.

The CSC said Batsirai is evolving from the south-western Indian Ocean.

Countries in the region that are likely to be affected are Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Angola, South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The warning was issued just a few days after tropical storm Ana killed dozens of people and caused massive destruction in the region.

A UN official said the deadly storm showed the reality of the climate crisis.