SOUTHERN PROVINCE RECEIVES 27 506 MT OF D COMPOUND FERTILIZER
By Lawrence Kabutu
AUTHORITIES in the Ministry of Agriculture in Southern Province have disclosed that the province has received 27,506 metric tonnes of Compound D fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme.
Southern Province Agricultural Coordinator Dr. Max CHOOMBE says the 27,506 metric tonnes received is out of the targeted 27,400 metric tonnes representing 92 percent already in the province.
For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9
By 2026, Southern province will be the most developed province in Zambia. Everyone from that province already has a job now. Some even have two jobs.
I urge Hakainde to also take this development to other provinces, and give them jobs as well. People in other provinces are really suffering. Things are bad.