SOUTHERN PROVINCE RECEIVES 27 506 MT OF D COMPOUND FERTILIZER

By Lawrence Kabutu

AUTHORITIES in the Ministry of Agriculture in Southern Province have disclosed that the province has received 27,506 metric tonnes of Compound D fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme.

Southern Province Agricultural Coordinator Dr. Max CHOOMBE says the 27,506 metric tonnes received is out of the targeted 27,400 metric tonnes representing 92 percent already in the province.

