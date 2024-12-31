SOUTHERN PROVINCE RECORDS SECOND PRISON ESCAPE IN FOUR DAYS



Just four days after 16 suspects escaped from custody in Sinazongwe District, another incident has occurred in Mbabala Police Post, where six suspects broke free by damaging the grill gate and exiting through the main door.





Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka confirmed the escape, which took place on December 29, 2024, at around 23:50 hours.





According to the commissioner, the escape was discovered shortly after midnight on December 30, 2024, during a routine check by Officer in Charge (OIC) Sergeant Chimwanja and Constable Musipili, the Criminal Investigations Officer (CIO).





The escaped suspects have been identified as:



Sunday Halwindi (24) – charged with stock theft

Victor Mudenda (30) – charged with stock theft



Choolwe Kandimba (28) – found in possession of suspected stolen property

Lweendo Hamilandu (27) – found in possession of suspected stolen property

Kaunda Muleya (53) – charged with theft

Timothy Muungo (23) – charged with burglary and theft

A manhunt has been launched, but no arrests have been made so far.



Diamond TV