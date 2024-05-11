SOUTHERN PROVINCE WILL RECORD A LOT OF INDEPENDENT MPS IN 2026 – SILOOZI

A Sinazongwe based Legal Counsel, Jacob Siloozi, has predicted that Southern Province will produce a huge number of Independent Members of Parliament in the 2026 General Elections.

In an interview with Byta FM Zambia News, Siloozi notes that most Members of Parliament in the Province who all hail from the United Party for National Development-UPND, were imposed on voters through intraparty adoptions.

He remarks that a number of those who won seats survived because the people wanted uniform change from the Civic Leadership to the Presidency based on the selection of the UPND.

Siloozi, however, foresees a situation where individual Members of Parliament will be judged based on performance and not the party they come from, as some have not lived up to the people’s expectations.

And Zambia Prevention Watchdog Executive Director, Jonathan Muchindu, says conveys that a number of Parliamentarians in Southern Province have lived beyond relevance, which will make it difficult to market them.

Muchindu states that the province has two sets of Law-makers, those who have overstayed and the overzealous non-performers.

He warns that the failure by the UPND to monitor the performance of their Members of Parliament will make it difficult to appeal to the voters.

Byta FM