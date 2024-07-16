SOUTHGATE RESIGNS AFTER ENGLAND’S EURO 2024 LOSS



…..England won nine knockout games in major tournaments under Gareth Southgate



England manager Gareth Southgate has resigned after a second consecutive European Championship final defeat.



The Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain in Berlin on Sunday, having been beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley three years ago.



The 53-year-old managed his country for 102 games in eight years in charge. His contract was set to expire later this year.



“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” said Southgate.



“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.



“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter.”



Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said the process to appoint Southgate’s successor has started and “we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible”.



He added the FA “have an interim solution in place if it is needed” and will not comment further on the process until a new boss is appointed.