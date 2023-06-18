SOYA BEANS FARMERS LET DOWN BY GOVT DECISION TO BUY THE CROP AT K6 PER KG

By Patricia Male

Some Soya Beans farmers are disappointed with the government’s decision through the Food Reserve Agency-FRA- to buy soya beans at K6 per Kilogram and K300 for a 50KG bag from K12 per KG and K550 per 50KG last year.

Noel Simukonde, a farmer from Muchinga Province says the price at which FRA intends to buy the crop is not attractive and will likely see most farmers shunning to grow soya beans in future.

Mr. Simukonde has told Phoenix News that what the farmers expected was for the government to find an alternative market, especially external market as there are countries that do not produce enough soya beans that can buy from Zambia.

He adds that the 100,000 metric tonnes of soya beans that the agency wants to buy from farmers is a drop in the ocean compared to the over 700,000 metric tonnes that the country currently has.

Another soya beans farmer, Mary Mumba from Chipangali in Eastern Province says the price at which FRA wants to buy soya beans is a mockery to farmers, looking at how labour intensive the crop is.

Ms. Mumba has told phoenix news that farmers expected the government to buy the crop at K12 per KG, so that they can make profits further stating that farmers feel neglected by the decision that government has made after they were encouraged to plant the crop in this farming season.

FRA has announced that it has rescinded its earlier decision not to buy soya beans from farmers in the 2022/2023 crop marketing season and now plans to buy 100,000 metric tonnes of soya beans at K6 per KG.

