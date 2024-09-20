SP CONDEMNS UPND VIOLENCE IN MWANSABOMBWE



Mwansabombwe… Friday September 20, 2024



SP Media Director Brian Hapunda has expressed disappointment with the behaviour of UPND cadres, who engaged in destructive activities targeting vehicles belonging to the Socialist Party in Mwansabombwe constituency.



This occurred immediately after the announcement of results in the recently concluded Kabalenge by-election yesterday.



Mr. Hapunda added that SP condemns the violence and urges UPND leadership to denounce such actions.



He emphasizes the need for responsible conduct, particularly during times of celebration, and calls for an end to the recurring pattern of political violence aimed at opposition Socialist Party vehicles during elections.



Mr. Hapunda said the political violence attributed to the UPND only goes to confirm that the DNA of political violence is deep rooted in the UPND party and that Zambians had not forgotten the ugly political violence in the UPND associated with the Mapatizya formula.