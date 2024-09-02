SP TO TAKE HOUSING AS A SERIOUS CRISIS

….will ensure that the production cost for cement is reduced, says M’membe

Lusaka… Monday, September 2, 2024

Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says once his party forms goverment, they will ensure that the production cost for cement is reduced.

Dr. M’membe also says the Socialist goverment will take housing as a serious crisis that needs attention.

He said water and sanitation services will also be given the attention they deserve in order to give the people decent and affordable housing services.

Dr M’membe observed that for the country to record meaningful development, there is need to ensure that building materials are affordable.

The Socialist Party leader further observed the need to plan for the future saying the country’s population will double in the coming years.

“I wonder how the situation will be in 15 years time, when the population will more than double. If we cannot have proper houses now with 20.6 million people, how are we going to manage to house 40 million plus people in 15 years’ time? What programs do we have as a society or as a nation, to ensure that the 40 million human beings will be taken care of,” he said.

Dr. M’membe indicated that a lot of people struggle just to put up a structure because of high interest loans while others invest their pension package in constructing a retirement house.

He said these are the things his administration will deal with so that Zambians can construct decent housing units and accord them better water and sanitation services.

He believes that some people stréss a lot when it comes to accommodation issues hence the need to ensure that the cost of building materials are affordable so that a lot of people can build their own houses.