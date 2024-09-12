SP TO TEST INTERNAL DEMOCRACY AS IT GOES TO ELECT ITS LEADERS THIS WEEKEND



Lusaka, September 12, 2024



THE Socialist Party (SP) has scheduled its General Conference for this weekend, despite recent disruptions from opponents, according to the SP Director of Media.



Hapunda stated that the SP has been actively participating in by-elections across the country.



He emphasized that SP intraparty elections are held every five years, and this year marks the SP’s fifth year.



Hapunda added that the event, set to take place in Lusaka, will include members of the Central Committee, National Management Committee, top provincial leaders, and sitting councilors of the SP, among others.



He said the conference will be opened by the Secretary-General Dr Cosmas Musumali on the 13th September, 2024, leading to various deliberations.



Hapunda said it will be closed by the SP President the following day and wished all the delegates to the SP General Congress a happy General Congress.