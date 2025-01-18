SP WELCOMES 321 DEFECTORS FROM UPND  IN MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY

 SP WELCOMES 321 DEFECTORS IN MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY



The Socialist Party (SP) is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of 321 youths from the ruling UPND in Mandevu Constituency.





The defectors, led by UPND Kabanana Ward Vice Treasurer Emmanuel R. Banda, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the UPND’s failure to address the challenges facing young people in Zambia.





This mass defection is a testament to the growing discontent among the youth with the ruling party’s broken promises.



The defectors were warmly received by SP Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Simon Mulenga Mwila, and National Youth Leaders during party mobilization in Mandevu.





The Socialist Party leadership commends the courage of these young people for choosing to align themselves with a party committed to social justice, equality, and the upliftment of all Zambians, especially the marginalized youth.



MCC Mwila thanked the party leadership in Mandevu for their outstanding efforts in mobilizing and organizing at the grassroots level.





“Your dedication has inspired confidence in the Socialist Party’s vision and continues to strengthen the party’s presence in urban and rural communities alike,” Mr Mwila said.





“As a party, we remain resolute in our commitment to empowering the youth, addressing unemployment, and creating opportunities for all. We urge the leadership in Mandevu and across the country to work even harder in building a united front for real transformation. Together, we will persue Justice, Equity and Peace for all Zambians.”

SP Media