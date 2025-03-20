SP YOUTH LEADER CONDEMNS UPND OFFICIAL’S REMARKS



…demands for an apology



Lusaka… Thursday March 20, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) Lusaka Province Youth Secretary, Bartholomew Phiri, has strongly condemned remarks made by UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, who referred to civil servants as “ma Hule.”





Mr Phiri expressed outrage over the statement, describing it as unacceptable and a reflection of a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of civil servants in a democratic society.



He accused the UPND of repeatedly showing disrespect towards civil servants, the judiciary, and other institutions of governance, warning that such actions posed a threat to democracy.





According to Mr Phiri, the ruling party’s behavior undermined the rule of law and contributed to a culture of intolerance, which, in turn, eroded public trust in the government.



He stressed that the youth of Zambia would not remain silent in the face of continued disrespect and undermining of institutions.





Mr Phiri further demanded an immediate apology from Liswaniso and urged the UPND leadership to commit to fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity.



He warned that failure to address the issue would force the Socialist Party youth and other stakeholders to take drastic measures to safeguard democracy.





“We, the youth of Zambia, will not stand idly by while the UPND continues to disrespect and undermine our institutions,” Mr Phiri stated.



He also stated that the UPND must recognize the consequences of their actions, emphasizing that the opposition party would not be intimidated or silenced.





He vowed to continue speaking out against disrespect and intolerance while reaffirming the Socialist Party’s commitment to protecting democracy.