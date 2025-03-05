SP YOUTHS CONDEMN GOVERNMENT’S ATTACK ON INDEPENDENT MEDIA



Lusaka… Tuesday March 4, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) youths have strongly condemned Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa for his recent remarks against KBN TV and The Mast newspaper.





SP National Youth Deputy Spokesperson Lusambo Sconel has criticized the minister’s statements, describing them as undemocratic and a violation of ethical standards.



Sconel says Mweetwa’s comments during a press briefing were an attempt to discredit and intimidate independent media houses.





He argued that such actions reflected the UPND government’s growing intolerance toward press freedom and its desire to control the media narrative.



The Socialist Party youths accused the government of silencing media outlets that provide coverage to the opposition or report on critical national issues.





Sconel further reminded the government that Zambia is a democracy, emphasizing that the media plays a crucial role in informing the public and holding leaders accountable.



He stated that the government’s hostility towards independent media was a deliberate strategy to avoid scrutiny over its failures.





Sconel pointed out that many Zambians were struggling with high living costs, rising unemployment, and economic hardships—issues he believed the government should be addressing instead of attacking the press.





Expressing concern over the current state of governance, the SP youths warned that Zambians, particularly the youth, were closely watching the actions of those in power.





They asserted that citizens would not tolerate suppression of free expression and media freedom.



Looking ahead to the 2026 general elections, SP youths have vowed that Zambians would elect leaders who genuinely care about the plight of the people.