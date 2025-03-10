SP YOUTHS CONDEMN UPND COUNCILLORS FOR BOYCOTTING COUNCIL MEETING



…says councillors were now following a pattern set by UPND MPs – prioritizing political maneuvering over service delivery





Lusaka… Monday March 10, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) Youth League has condemned the UPND councillors in Lusaka for boycotting a crucial quarterly council meeting without providing any explanation.





In a statement issued by the party’s National Youth Deputy Spokesperson, Sconel Lusambo, the SP described the councillors’ absence as irresponsible and unacceptable.



The meeting, which was chaired by Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, was intended to discuss pressing issues affecting the city’s residents.





However, the boycott by UPND councillors, who form the majority in the council, resulted in a lack of quorum, effectively stalling key governance decisions.



The SP Youth League has noted that this behavior reflects a growing trend within the ruling party of avoiding accountability and failing to fulfill electoral responsibilities.





Mr. Lusambo recalled that only last month, UPND Members of Parliament had walked out of Parliament instead of engaging in debates on the rising cost of living.



He suggested that the Lusaka councillors were now following the same pattern, prioritizing political maneuvering over service delivery.





The statement further highlighted that the boycott came at a time when Lusaka was facing severe challenges, including floods, poor sanitation, and deteriorating infrastructure.



The SP argued that residents expected their elected representatives to address these issues, rather than abandoning meetings where solutions could be discussed.





Additionally, the party criticized the councillors for continuing to draw salaries despite allegedly neglecting their duties.



Mr. Lusambo questioned why the UPND councillors had sought election if they were unwilling to actively represent the people.





The Socialist Party reaffirmed its commitment to servant leadership, stating that Lusaka residents deserved better governance and accountability from their elected officials.