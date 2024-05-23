SP youths join call for early elections

SOCIALIST Party youths have joined former President Edgar Lungu’s call for early elections due to failure by the UPND to manage the country.

The party youth league general secretary, Gabriel Banda said President Hakainde Hichilema must demonstrate his commitment to democracy and accountability by calling for early elections.

Mr Banda said the nation was facing a critical situation punctuated by widespread hunger, soaring unemployment, and pervasive poverty.

"These challenges mirror the dire circumstances of 1985 and the economic depression that necessitated early elections in 1991, when Dr. Kenneth Kaunda's administration could no longer meet the needs of the Zambian people