Spain denies England in Euro 2024 Final: Trophy remains elusive

In a dramatic conclusion to Euro 2024, Spain clinched their fourth European Championship title with a 1-0 victory over England in the final held in Berlin. The win marked Spain’s third European crown since 2008, further cementing their dominance in the tournament.

The decisive moment came early in the second half when Nico Williams scored, giving Spain a crucial lead. Despite a resilient performance from England, which saw them level the scores at 1-1 with a long-range strike from Cole Palmer in the 73rd minute, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal netted the winner with just four minutes remaining.

England’s quest for their first major title since 1966 was thwarted once again, with their efforts to equalize after Oyarzabal’s goal falling short. In a dramatic finale, England had two attempts cleared off the line from a corner in the dying moments, highlighting their struggle to secure the win.

Spain’s perfect campaign, with seven consecutive victories, and their ability to capitalize on key moments secured their place as European champions, leaving England to grapple with the continued absence of a major tournament trophy.