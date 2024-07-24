Spain stars, Rodri and Alvaro Morata charged by UEFA’ after the pair chanted ‘Gibraltar is Spanish

Spain’s European Championship-winning stars, Rodri and Alvaro Morata have been charged by UEFA following their actions at Euro 2024 final celebration party

The two Spanish stars were the centre of complaints from the Gibraltar FA over unacceptable chanting during the celebrations.

During the jubilant scenes in Madrid, Rodri and allegedly Morata chanted ‘It’s Spanish, Gibraltar is Spanish’ at the party, which led to complaints and a subsequent investigation.

Now, UEFA have confirmed that the two players have been charged after breaking ‘general principles of conduct’.

That includes violating the basic rules of decent conduct, using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature, and bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.

Last Friday, UEFA confirmed that they had opened an investigation into the Spanish duo’s actions, stating;

‘A Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by the players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante and Álvaro Morata in the context of conduct that occurred during the public presentation of the Uefa Euro 2024 trophy in Madrid on 15 July 2024.

‘Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.’

Both Rodri and Morata played pivotal roles in Spain’s Euro 2024 win, with the Manchester City man being named Player of the Tournament.