SPAIN WOMEN’S FOOTBALL TEAM REFUSES TO PLAY UNTIL LUIS RUBIALES RESIGNS

………World Cup-winning side issue statement after Spanish FA chief refuses to resign for kissing Jennifer Hermoso

Fri 25 Aug 2023 19.56 BST

The Spanish women’s football team will not play any matches until the federation leadership is changed, they have said in a joint statement hours after Luis Rubiales hit out at “false feminism” and a “social assassination” of his character as he vowed to stay on as the head of Spain’s football federation.

The embattled head of the federation has faced fierce criticism for days, as well as a Fifa investigation, after he grabbed the forward Jenni Hermoso by the head and kissed her on her lips during the Women’s World Cup final trophy presentation.

The statement published by the players’ union Futpro late on Friday included Hermoso’s rebuttal of Rubiales’ assertion that the kiss was consensual.

“I want to clarify that, as was seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me,” Hermoso said. “I do not tolerate my word being questioned and much less the invention of words I have not said.”

Futpro, which Hermoso has said is representing her interests in this case, said: “On behalf of the union we want to emphasise that no woman should be forced to answer to this, given the powerful images that everyone has seen.”

The joint statement said the World Cup champions would not return to play for the national team as long as the leadership remained in place. Along with all 23 players from the World Cup squad, the statement was signed by 56 other female football players.

It also spoke of the impact the days-long saga has had on the World Cup victory of La Roja. “It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable incident is managing to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football,” it said.