SPAX Mining’s K600,000 Empowerment to Chingola Marketeers Spurs Local Economic Recovery



In a significant move to stimulate grassroots economic recovery, renowned businessman Kabaso Mulenga, popularly known as Spax Mining, has empowered 200 marketeers affected by recent riots in Chingola with K3,000.00 each, amounting to a total of K600,000.



The beneficiaries drawn from Chiwempala, Lulamba, and Maiteneke are expected to use the funds to restock their businesses, repair damaged stalls, and reignite trading activities that had been disrupted by civil unrest. The initiative, according to Mr. Mulenga, is a non-political grant designed to support livelihoods and promote self-reliance among informal traders.



“This is about restoring dignity and creating a foundation for sustainable local commerce,” said Mr. Mulenga. “These funds are not a loan, but a seed for economic recovery at the community level.”



Market vending is the backbone of many households in Chingola, and the riots had left many marketeers without stock, income, or hope.



This timely intervention is expected to boost household incomes, increase local cash flow, and encourage entrepreneurial resilience among informal traders.



Analysts say such targeted community investment is crucial in post-crisis recovery. By enabling small traders to return to business, the multiplier effect will likely be felt in surrounding supply chains including local farmers, transporters, and wholesalers.



Mr. Mulenga’s gesture also underscores the role of private sector players in supporting community development. He encouraged other business leaders to follow suit and become active contributors to Chingola’s social and economic progress.



“This initiative shows how local wealth can be reinvested into the community for maximum developmental impact,” noted a local economist. “It’s a sustainable approach that empowers the vulnerable while stimulating economic growth.”



Many of the beneficiaries, mostly women-led businesses, expressed deep appreciation. “This help is life-saving. I had lost all my stock, and I didn’t know how to start again,” said Martha Mwansa, a vegetable seller from Lulamba. “Now I can return to the market and support my family.”



The empowerment program by Spax mining not only brings hope to affected vendors but also serves as a blueprint for inclusive, community-driven recovery models in Zambia’s mining towns and beyond.



April 15, 2025

By Edwin Daka

©️ KUMWESU