Speak out, Lubinda urges those dismissed over corrupt Egyptian deal



GIVEN Lubinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) vice president says Zambians have developed a thick skin to counter UPND corruption and has warned that soon, all the people who were dismissed at ZAMMSA would come out and speak against the illegal Egyptian drug deal.



Mr Lubinda, the former Justice Minister said revelation by the Citizen Owed Pharmaceuticals Association that the Egyptian Drug deal was done outside the law has vindicated the opposition who had earlier warned that voting for the UPND was like voting for lawlessness.



He said the revelation was just a tip of the iceberg and more citizens would soon come out in the open and speak out on the wrong doings happening in government at the moment.