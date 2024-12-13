SPEAKER CALLS FOR SPECIAL SITTING ON TUESDAY



The National Assembly has announced a special sitting on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, to consider the Report of the Planning and Budgeting Committee on the Revised Annual Borrowing Plan, 2024.





This decision was made by the Speaker of the National Assembly, NELLY MUTTI, pursuant to Standing Order t259 of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders, 2024.



The special sitting is in line with Article 75 (3) of the Constitution of Zambia, which provides the legal and procedural basis for summoning an emergency sitting of the House.





The special sitting is expected to focus on the Revised Annual Borrowing Plan, 2024, which is a critical component of Zambia’s economic management.





The Planning and Budgeting Committee’s report will provide insights into the government’s borrowing plans and their implications for the country’s economy.





The public has since been invited to follow the live proceedings on various platforms, including Parliament radio, Parliament TV, and the National Assembly Facebook page.



This is according to a statement issued by National Assembly Senior Media Liaison Officer Officer NSHAMBA MUZUNGU.



ZNBC