SPEAKER CAUTIONS MPs

Speaker of the National Assembly NELLY MUTTI has cautioned Members of Parliament against unacceptable conduct and breach of the National Assembly’s practice, etiquette and decorum.

Ms. MUTTI says the last sitting had unfortunate incidents and conduct that was unbefitting the dignity, etiquette and decorum of the House that also led to suspension of some members.

She said this when she officially opened the Third Meeting of the 13th National Assembly today, pursuant to Standing Order Number 56 clause one of 2024.

Ms. MUTTI is hopeful that members will adhere to the rules of parliamentary practice, dignity, etiquette and decorum of the house.

The Speaker also called on the members of parliament to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the National Assembly Standing Orders, 2024 which came into effect on April 1, 2024.

Meanwhile Ms. MUTTI said the presentation of the 2024 realigned National Budget by Finance Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE will be among the features of the Third Meeting of the 13th National Assembly.

She said the realigned budget has been occasioned by the 2024 drought situation that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has declared as a National Disaster.

