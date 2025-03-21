SPEAKER DIRECTS MINISTER OF ENERGY TO GIVE MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ON THE AGRO FUEL TRANSACTION



The Speaker of National Assembly has Directed that the Minister of Energy gives a ministerial statement on the Agro fuel transaction next week Tuesday following a question from UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament.





In the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema, Mps from UPND provide checks and Balances to their own government whenever there is an outcry from the public.



Credit : Hon Heartson Mabeta