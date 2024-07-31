SPEAKER HAS NOTIFIED US OF VACANT KAWAMBWA SEAT – ECZ

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is in receipt of a letter from Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, informing the commission of the vacancy of the Kawambwa seat.

Last Wednesday, Speaker Mutti declared the Kawambwa seat vacant following the imprisonment of Nickson Chilangwa. Mutti further said she would inform the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of the vacancy within seven days.

In an interview, Tuesday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the letter was delivered last week on Friday. “We did receive the letter, the Speaker did write to us. We will keep everyone updated as and when just like we do whenever we have vacancies and all.

