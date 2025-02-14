SPEAKER IN NEW YORK FOR THE INTER-PARLIAMENTARY UNION (IPU) HEARING



SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti is in New York participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Hearing at the United Nations. In a statement, Thursday, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s Permanent Mission in New York, Namatama Njekwa, said the hearing would address critical issues such as the poor knowledge of Sustainable Development Goals, uneven parliamentary engagement among others.



She said participating in the IPU would help strengthen Zambia’s foreign policy and promote national interests. “New York, USA 13.02.25 – Speaker of the National Assembly Ms. Nelly B K Mutti, SC, MP, FAPRA is participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Hearing at the United Nations which commences today, 13th February 2025 at the United Nations Headquarters.



News Diggers