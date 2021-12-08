SPEAKER IS ON FIRM GROUND ON HER RULING OF OUT OF ORDER FOR THE 9 MPS WHOSE SEATS HAVE BEEN VACATED BY THE HIGH COURT .
Section 108 of the Electoral Process Act No 35 0f 2016 categorically states that at the conclusion of the trial of an election petition, the High Court or tribunal shall determine whether or not the respondent, or any other, and which, person was duly elected, or whether the election to which the election petition relate was void”.
It is not the Constitutional Court that creates a vacancy in an election petition but the High Court or tribunal in respect of MPs and Councilors.
Further the Act is clear on section 108 (4) that “where the High Court or tribunal determines that the respondent was not duly elected, and that no other person was duly elected, at the election concerned, the vacancy in the membership of the National Assembly or a council is respect of which that election was held shall be DEEMED to continue until duly filled”
In avoidance of doubt, Order XI Rule 7 of the Rules of the Constitutional Court guides that “an appeal SHALL NOT operate as a stay of execution or of proceedings under the judgement appealed against unless the High Court or the Court so orders and no immediate act or proceedings shall be invalidated, except so far as the Court may direct”
So where can the Speaker be faulted with this mouthful of provisions in the law…
I submit
McDonald Chipenzi
Chipenzi, you know your stuff! The majority here just come to politic. Please school the lawyers too.
The speaker is very right even just morally speaking. This is the high standard that the New Dawn Government is setting against corrupt tendencies during election. Any other way will be entertaining corruption by rewarding those who abrogated the electoral laws. We need to be very very firm against corruption and this is what the speaker has demonstrated. PF needs to get accustomed to the new norm of decency.
I think we need to amend our constitution, marry it with some relevant institutional policies, we can’t afford to have an electral process that contradicts the constitution. Chagwa and your friends you see the effects thuggery in running the nation
I don’t think the Speaker has made a good ruling here. I expect this to come back and haunt her. Th
Max the speaker has just respected the ruling of the High Court and order X1 rule 7 of the concourt.Check order XI rule 7 of the rules of the Concourt which guides that “ an appeal shall not operate as a stay of execution or of proceedings under the judgement appealed against unless the High Court or the court so orders and no immediate act or proceedings shall be invalidated, except so far as the court may direct”. I dont expect a ruling that respects the decision of the high court and rules of the Concourt to be sanctioned!!