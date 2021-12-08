SPEAKER IS ON FIRM GROUND ON HER RULING OF OUT OF ORDER FOR THE 9 MPS WHOSE SEATS HAVE BEEN VACATED BY THE HIGH COURT .

Section 108 of the Electoral Process Act No 35 0f 2016 categorically states that at the conclusion of the trial of an election petition, the High Court or tribunal shall determine whether or not the respondent, or any other, and which, person was duly elected, or whether the election to which the election petition relate was void”.

It is not the Constitutional Court that creates a vacancy in an election petition but the High Court or tribunal in respect of MPs and Councilors.

Further the Act is clear on section 108 (4) that “where the High Court or tribunal determines that the respondent was not duly elected, and that no other person was duly elected, at the election concerned, the vacancy in the membership of the National Assembly or a council is respect of which that election was held shall be DEEMED to continue until duly filled”

In avoidance of doubt, Order XI Rule 7 of the Rules of the Constitutional Court guides that “an appeal SHALL NOT operate as a stay of execution or of proceedings under the judgement appealed against unless the High Court or the Court so orders and no immediate act or proceedings shall be invalidated, except so far as the Court may direct”

So where can the Speaker be faulted with this mouthful of provisions in the law…

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi