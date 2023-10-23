SPEAKER MOURNS FORMER SPEAKER

THE Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Nelly Mutti has confirmed the demise of Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Amusaa Mwanamwambwa.

Mutti says Mwanamwambwa passed away on Saturday at Forest Park Hospital in Lusaka.

She says the Mwanamwambwa will remembered for his distinguished service to the nation having served as Speaker of the National Assembly from 1998 to 2011, a Cabinet Minister in various Ministries and as a diplomat.

She highlights that Mwanamwambwa championed Parliamentary Reforms which resulted in the National Assembly realigning itself with the trending parliamentary practices during his tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly.