SPEAKER MUTTI CONFERS WITH MUSEVENI ON DRC CONFLICT



SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has conferred with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on the urgent need to resolve the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.





Meanwhile, President Museveni has emphasised the need for leaders not to practice sectarian model of governance that excludes other citizens, warning that such practices could ignite insecurity.





According to a statement issued by National Assembly of Zambia Senior Media Liaison Officer, Nshamba Muzungu, Speaker Mutti expressed concern over the security situation in the DRC and requested the support and goodwill of the Ugandan Government in the pursuit of lasting peace and stability in the region.



News Diggers