Speaker Mutti Encourages Female MPs to Utilise Constituency Offices



The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Rt. Hon Ms. Nelly B. K. Mutti, SC., MP, FAPRA, has called on female Members of Parliament (MPs) to make full use of Constituency Offices as a means of bringing Parliament closer to the people.



Speaking during a meeting with all female Members of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday, 26th March, 2025, at Parliament Buildings in Lusaka. Speaker Mutti emphasised that the National Assembly of Zambia is the most decentralized institution in the country, with Constituency Offices serving as critical access points for citizen engagement.





During the meeting, the female MPs commended Speaker Mutti for her continued advocacy for women’s affairs in Parliament. They encouraged Madam Speaker to remain steadfast in promoting policies that uplift women and create more opportunities for their participation in governance.





The meeting with female MPs was aimed at discussing strategies for enhancing their legislative roles and ensuring effective representation at the grassroots level. The Speaker Mutti reaffirmed her commitment to facilitating an inclusive Parliament that prioritises the empowerment of women and the development of all constituencies.