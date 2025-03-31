SPEAKER MUTTI WARNS MPs AGAINST TAKING HOUSE DEBATES TO TIKTOK



NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Nelly Mutti has strongly cautioned Members of Parliament against using social media platforms like TikTok to debate issues meant for the House, accusing some of spreading falsehoods online.





Speaking at a breakfast engagement in Lusaka, Speaker Mutti addressed allegations of bias against presiding officers, firmly stating that no MP is denied their right to debate within parliamentary procedures. She clarified that the House operates under established practices and procedures that all members must follow.

Mutti explained that debate procedures require adherence to allocated time and relevant subject matter.





She expressed her surprise that some lawmakers, when interrupted for deviating from the topic or exceeding their time, claim they are being prevented from debating.





The Speaker urged all stakeholders and the public to independently analyse parliamentary proceedings, emphasising that live broadcasts provide readily available evidence.





Her remarks come in response to claims, particularly from opposition MPs, who frequently allege bias on the part of the Presiding Officer and accuse them of stifling their contributions to debates. Mutti effectively dismissed these accusations, characterising them as unwarranted complaints.



M&D