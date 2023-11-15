SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI IN ORDER- Elias Mulenga

SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI IN ORDER

Governance and Development advocates Zambia has noted with concerns on how some sections of society have come out in condemning the speaker of the National Assembly for suspending 19 members of Parliament from the opposition and independent MPs

Executive Director Elias Mulenga said the current state of our Parliament debates lacks merit and it does not represent the will of the people thereby abrogates the orderliness in Parliament.

Mr Mulenga further noted that the matters to do with the opposition political parties are not a subject of National assembly but party level we wonder as to why the speaker should be drawn in internal wrangles of political parties.

The speaker took a bold decision to suspend erring parties on firm grounds in order to protect the integrity of Parliament, etiquettes and to uphold Democratic principles.

Mr Mulenga said those threatening to impeach the speaker are individuals who want to hold the speaker and Parliament at ransom so that they can hide their frustrations of Development in the speakers veil.

Mr Mulenga commended the speaker Nelly MUTTI for ensuring that Parliament is protected and orderliness is brought to the most respected August house of zambia.

Mr Mulenga called on women in the country and women’s CSOS to voice out and defend Nelly MUTTI who has refused to be used as abait by selfish individuals who want to tarnish the image of Zambia’s Democracy and deterring Development at the expense of taxpayers money.