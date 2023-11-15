SPEAKER OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TOLD TO BE MAGNANIMOUS AND RESERVE DECISIONS REGARDING PF

By Patricia Male

The Zambian Civil Liberties Union says the recent release of an official list of Patriotic Front office bearers by the registrar of societies raises serious concerns about potential constitutional breaches within the National Assembly, related to changes made in the leadership of the opposition.

ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza says it is incumbent upon Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to acknowledge the significance of the situation and consider whether her decisions were made hastily or under the influence of misinformation, potentially resulting in actions that contravene the constitution.

Mr. Mwanza tells Phoenix News that in the interest of legal clarity and adherence to constitutional principles, the Speaker should prioritize her longstanding professional standing as a legal practitioner which earned her respect of the public over short-term political considerations.

He recommends that Ms. Mutti takes the appropriate legal steps to rectify any potential errors rather than allowing the situation to escalate.

Mr. Mwanza adds that to restore confidence in the legality of actions taken, Ms. Mutti must allow the duly and constitutionally elected Leader of the Opposition, Brian Mundubile, to remain in charge until matters are resolved through the appropriate legal channels.

PHOENIX NEWS