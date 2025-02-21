SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY DECLINES TO DECLARE 3 PF SEATS VACANT



By Leah Ngoma



Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she cannot declare vacant the seats of 3 patriotic members of parliament who campaigned for the UPND in the recent Petauke Central Parliamentary by-election as this is not within her jurisdiction.





This follows a point of order raised by Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu last week in which he requested the speaker to declare the affected seats which include Msanzala, Chipangali and Chadiza vacant, citing two cases that outline what constitutes crossing the floor.





In her ruling delivered in parliament this morning, Ms. Mutti explained that Mr. Mpundu’s request to examine the actions of the 3 MPs relates to the general interpretation of a written law, a function that falls under the judiciary’s responsibility.





Ms Mutti says by declaring the 3 seats vacant, she will be usurping the powers of the judiciary as guided by the Constitutional Court.





She says Mr. Mpundu’s point of order is therefore inadmissible as it does not align with the standing orders and urged members of parliament to familiarize themselves with the National Assembly standing orders as they regulate and govern parliamentary business.



PHOENIX NEWS