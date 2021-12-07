SPEAKER ORDERS BULLDOZER OUT OF PARLIAMENT

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been ordered out of the National Assembly as he cannot be participating in the deliberation of the house after his election was nullified by the High Court.

Mr Lusambo has appealed against the nullification of his election as Kabushi MP in the Constitutional Court.

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has also ordered out of Parliament other members of Parliament whose elections were nullified by the High Court but have appealed to the Constitutional Court.

Mrs Mutti has explained that following the High Court ruling Mr Lusambo cannot continue taking part in the business of the house nor enjoy Parliamentary privileges.

The Speaker as based her on Article 73 of Constitution of Zambia which states as follows

Clause 1; A person may file an election petition with the High Court to challenge the election of a Member of Parliament.

Clause 2; an election petition shall be heard within ninety days of the filing of the petition.

Clause 3; A person may appeal against the decision of the High Court to the Constitutional Court.

Clause 4; A Member of Parliament whose election is petitioned shall hold the seat in the National Assembly pending the determination of the election petition.

Others affected by the Speaker’s order are Chinsali MP Mukosa Kalalwe, Nakonde MP, Luka Simumba, Lubansenshi MP Taulo Chewe and Kwacha member of Parliament Joe Malanji among others.

After the ruling, all PF MPs walked out of the house to protest the decision. –DIAMOND TV