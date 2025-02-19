SPEAKER ORDERS HEALTH MINISTER TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON EDGAR LUNGU’S HEALTH

SPEAKER ORDERS HEALTH MINISTER TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON ECL’S HEALTH



By Darius Choonya



The First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Malungo Chisangano, has ordered Health Minister Elijah Muchima to provide a detailed update on the health of former President Edgar Lungu through a Ministerial Statement.





The decision followed a point of order raised by Chasefu Independent Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose.



Mr. Nyambose questioned whether it was appropriate for Minister Muchima not to update the nation on the health situation of the former President, who is an eminent figure.





Prior to the point of order, Patriotic Front faction chairman for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, while appearing on Diamond TV’s Breakfast Show, had provided an update on Mr. Lungu’s health, assuring the public that he was well and undergoing a medical assessment in South Africa.





He added that the former president is expected to return home soon.



Credit: Diamond TV