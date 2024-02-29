SPEAKER ORDERS MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ON ECL SPEECH

Speaker of the National Assembly NELLY MUTTI has directed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, JACK MWIIMBU to issue a ministerial statement on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 over a statement by former President EDGAR LUNGU.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Mr. LUNGU said Zambians may rise against President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA forcing him to leave office before 2026.

Ms. MUTTI, has asked Mr. MWIIMBU to issue a statement so that the public can be informed appropriately.

The Speaker was responding to Bweengwa Member of Parliament, KASAUTU MICHELO who wanted to know Government’s position regarding Mr LUNGU’s statement.

This was when Mr. MICHELO raised a Matter of Urgent Public Importance in the National Assembly.

ZNBC