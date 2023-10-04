Speaker Refuses Motion To Urge Govt To Stiffen Laws Against Homosexuality

SPEAKER REFUSES MOTION TO URGE GOVERNMEMT TO STIFFEN LAWS AGAINST HOMOSEXUALITY
Lusaka -Tuesday, 3rd October 2023
The Speaker of the National Assembly has rejected a private member’s motion to urge government to facilitate the stiffening of laws that prohibit homosexuality.
Bahati Member of Parliament, Hon. Leevan Chibombwe had filed in a private member’s motion that intended to urge Government to stiffen laws against homosexuality in order to uphold Christian faith, traditional beliefs, and values of Zambia.
However the Speaker claims that approving such a motion would require amending existing laws which was within the mandate of a member of parliament.
She has instead advised Hon. Chibombwe to pursue private member’s bill on the matter.
I sense a situation similar to Nazi Germany in Zambia where society was conditioned to blaming Jews for all of the country’s failings. Slowly but surely, homosexuality will be blamed for all of Zambia’s problems. Homosexuality is a sin according to Christian teachings. I have no quarrel with that. If it’s a sin, it follows it needs to be prayed for. If it has to be prayed for, it has to come out of the shadows so that the clergy can deal with it prayerfully.
The Hon. MP should just abide by that instruction to shame this shameless Upnd government. This gay line Hichilema’s government is supporting will bring them down very quickly. After the Chief Justice comes out in support of gay people , the public call for his resignation, he doesn’t resign , and Hichilema doesn’t fire him, it confirms that Hichilema supports gay also. This is a Christian nation and we don’t need a government aligned to gay!