Speaker Refuses Motion To Urge Govt To Stiffen Laws Against Homosexuality

SPEAKER REFUSES MOTION TO URGE GOVERNMEMT TO STIFFEN LAWS AGAINST HOMOSEXUALITY

Lusaka -Tuesday, 3rd October 2023

The Speaker of the National Assembly has rejected a private member’s motion to urge government to facilitate the stiffening of laws that prohibit homosexuality.

Bahati Member of Parliament, Hon. Leevan Chibombwe had filed in a private member’s motion that intended to urge Government to stiffen laws against homosexuality in order to uphold Christian faith, traditional beliefs, and values of Zambia.

However the Speaker claims that approving such a motion would require amending existing laws which was within the mandate of a member of parliament.

She has instead advised Hon. Chibombwe to pursue private member’s bill on the matter.