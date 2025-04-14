Speaker’s declaration of Munir’s seat vacant illegal – lawyer



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Lusaka lawyer Jonas Zimba says Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s decision to declare imprisoned Munir Zulu’s Lumezi parliamentary seat vacant is illegal.





And Lundazi member of parliament, Brenda Nyirenda, says Zambia has a dictator in State House who wants to reduce the number of opposition and independent members of parliament so he can turn the country into a one-party state.



Speaker Mutti has formally notified the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) through a letter dated April 8, 2025, of her decision to declare the Lumezi parliamentary seat vacant following Munir’s conviction and subsequent imprisonment for 12 months with hard labour for criminal defamation of finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and infrastructure and housing minister Charles Milupi.





According to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, ECZ chief electoral officer, Brown Kasaro, has confirmed receiving the Speaker’s correspondence and stated that the Commission was now activating its internal procedures in line with electoral regulations.



He also indicated that stakeholders would be informed of the next steps in due course and as soon as consultations are concluded.





But in an interview yesterday, Jonas Zimba said that the law did not permit anyone to declare a seat vacant at this stage because the appeal process had to go on. Zimba, who is representing Munir, said some people were committing illegalities by abusing their power.



“You can’t declare a seat vacant a day or two after a conviction. They are doing illegal things