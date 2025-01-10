SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Memorial Service and Burial for Pastor Moses Chiluba





It is with deep sorrow that we announce the home-going of Pastor Moses Chiluba, a beloved servant of God, mentor, and leader who faithfully served the Lord and touched countless lives through his ministry. Pastor Moses Chiluba’s life was a testament to unwavering faith, compassion, and commitment to spreading the Word of God.





Memorial and Burial Details

We invite all friends, family, and the larger faith community to join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Pastor Moses Chiluba:



Date: Saturday, 11th January 2025



Church Service: Healing Word Ministries International, located in Ibex Hill, Kabulonga Road, opposite Hilltop Hospital.





Time: 09:30 hours



Burial Site: Memorial Park



This will be a time to reflect on Pastor Moses Chiluba’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of God and to express our gratitude for the love, wisdom, and guidance he so generously shared.





As we come together to bid farewell to this great servant of God, let us also remember to uphold the family in prayer during this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may the comfort of the Holy Spirit be with us all.





For Further Inquiries:

Feel free to reach out to Healing Word Ministries International or the Chiluba family for any additional information or clarification.





We look forward to seeing you as we honor and celebrate the life of Pastor Moses Chiluba.



(Credit: Camnet TV)