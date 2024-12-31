Special counsel Jack Smith hands over Trump criminal cases

Special counsel Jack Smith has officially handed over the classified documents case and the election interference case against Donald Trump to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In court filings obtained by Politico, Smith declared he was “removing” five DOJ attorneys who had been involved in the cases.

The filings come just over a month after Smith acknowledged that Trump’s return to the White House “will preclude attempts to federally prosecute him for retaining classified documents or trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.”